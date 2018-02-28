Eagan PD: 360 squad video shows what it's like responding to emergencies

- Using a 360 camera, police in Eagan, Minnesota, show what it looks like to respond to an emergency.

Police took to Twitter Wednesday to share the recording of a response to an injury crash. The video shows the squad navigating through traffic to get to the crash location as soon as possible.

Viewers can move their phone or mouse to see other areas as they imagine what it's like to respond to a call and maneuver around other cars.

"This is why we appreciate others slowing down and moving over when they see our lights," they wrote.