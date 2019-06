Investigators with the Duluth Police Department seized approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded firearm and $94,623 while executing two search warrants over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of the Duluth Police Department)

Investigators with the Duluth Police Department seized approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded firearm and $94,623 while executing two search warrants over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of the Duluth Police Department)

- Two people were arrested over the weekend in what the Duluth Police Department said was the largest heroin seizure in the history of the department.

On May 30, investigators executed search warrants at an apartment and a hotel room and recovered approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded gun and $94,623. The heroin has an estimated street value of $350,000, according to police.

The warrants were the result of a two-month long investigation into a drug trafficking organization with suspected sales of heroin in the region.

The search also resulted in the arrests two suspects: a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. The St. Louis County Attorney is reviewing the case for charges.

At the time of the arrest, the 36-year-old man was out on bail for a first-degree murder charge in Chicago.