- A driver having a medical emergency caused a chase with state troopers on Interstate 35E that ended in Eagan, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., state troopers responded to several calls of a vehicle that was driving in the ditch, almost hitting other vehicles on I-35E near Pilot Knob Road, according to State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Gordon Shank.

One trooper located the vehicle, but it failed to stop for their emergency lights and sirens. The trooper used a controlled contact at slow speeds to eventually stop the vehicle.

Shank said the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency and was treated by emergency medical services.

This incident remains under investigation.