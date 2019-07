- A welcome party is gathering at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to celebrate Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's return to the state following recent rhetoric by President Donald Trump.

During a campaign rally Wednesday night, President Trump criticized Congresswoman Omar for her past controversial statements. Supporters at the rally then began chanting, "Send her back." Omar was born in Somalia before moving to the United States and becoming a citizen.

Omar is coming to Minnesota for a Medicare For All town hall in Minneapolis.

"It feels good to be home," said Omar. "They didn't know I was already coming home to have a beautiful conversation to create progress for all in our country."