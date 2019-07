- The day after President Donald Trump did little to stop his supporters from chanting “send her back” during a speech against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar – a U.S. citizen – Omar called the president “fascist” and said he was splitting the country apart along partisan lines.

The president criticized Omar for three minutes during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday evening, using a mix of conspiracy theories and Omar’s past controversial statements about Israel, before the chant began.

Trump has made the freshman congresswoman one of his main targets as he plays to his base at the outset of his 2020 re-election campaign. Omar was born in Somalia.

“I believe he is a fascist,” Omar told reporters in Washington on Thursday. “If I was wearing a MAGA hat -- if there was a Somali person wearing a MAGA hat -- they would not be deported. But because I criticize the president, I should be deported?”

In her Minneapolis district, a group of supporters scheduled a 5 p.m. welcome rally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to greet Omar when she lands.

Omar is scheduled to attend a Medicare town hall Thursday evening.

Trump on Thursday blamed his supporters for the chant and said “I was not happy with it.”

Asked why he did not stop the chant, the president told reporters at the White House, ““I think I did - I started speaking very quickly.”

Video indicates the president waited 13 seconds as the chanting intensified before speaking again.

Republicans have sought to distance themselves from the chant while defending the president against accusations of racism. U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, chairman of the House Republicans’ campaign arm, was among those walking that line.

“There’s no place for that kind of talk (the chant). I don’t agree with it,” Emmer told reporters at an event in Washington.

But when asked about accusations that Trump is racist, Emmer said, “I think that’s manufactured. There’s not a racist bone in this president’s body.”

This story is developing and will be updated.