Charges: Patient slashed, injured Minneapolis EMT during hospital transport

- A patient is charged with slashing an EMT who was transporting them to a hospital in Minneapolis last Saturday.

Katerina Lundberg, 27, of Eagan, Minnesota is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the charges, the EMT told police he was transporting Lundberg from the Urgency Room in Eagan, Minnesota to Fairview Riverside Hospital. She was restrained on the transport bed at the time.

When they arrived at the hospital, the EMT removed one of Lundberg’s hand restraints. She allegedly reached for her waist, pulled out a folding knife and slashed the EMT on his cheek just below his eye.

The EMT received two stitches for his injury. Fairview and HealthEast confirm he is a member of the HealthEast Medical Transport team.

Lundberg was taken into custody.

