Charges: Argument over music at Minneapolis party led to deadly fight

- A 29-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder after an argument over music at a party turned deadly last week, according to the criminal complaint.

Quinten Lavel Osgood Jr. is charged with second degree murder. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday around 10:40 p.m. near 35th Street East and 1st Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man bleeding from a chest wound. Medics were unable to revive him and he passed away. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 33-year-old Anthony James Madison of Minneapolis.

Witnesses told police Madison and Osgood got into an argument over the music at the party. It escalated to the point that Madison asked Osgood to leave. Osgood left the home, but on the way out, he kicked the gate and damaged it. When Madison confronted Osgood about the fence, a fight broke out. The two grappled on the ground. Osgood later ran away, but when Madison stood up, he collapsed.

According to the medical examiner's office, Madison suffered three stab wounds in the fight, including two on his chest and one to his buttocks. Police did not find the knife.

Osgood will have his first court appearance Tuesday.