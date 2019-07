- Authorities recovered a man's body from Lake Burgen in Alexandria, Minnesota after an apparent drowning Tuesday evening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:25 p.m., officials responded to a "distraught" 911 call at the Lake Burgen public access. Deputies learned a 49-year-old Lowry, Minnesota man had gone underwater, but never resurfaced.

The Douglas County Dive Rescue team responded to the lake. Authorities found the man's body about 50 feet from the shore where the water was about 10 feet deep.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The man will be identified after family is notified.

The case is still under investigation.