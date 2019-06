- A death investigation is underway in Hudson Township after a man's body was found at a campsite, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday at 3:48 p.m., DNR conservation officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to report of dead person at a campsite in Willow River State Park.

When the officers arrived, they found the body of a 40-year-old man outside of a camper. The cause of death is under investigation.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident.

Authorities will release the name after family has been notified.

The St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death after completing an autopsy.