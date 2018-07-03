Sewage discharge from Northfield plant triggers water advisory

- Dakota County has temporarily closed Lake Byllesby Regional Park beach in Cannon Falls and is recommending the public have no direct contact with the lake's water following a Northfield wastewater treatment plant sewage discharge.

The City of Northfield announced a wastewater treatment facility discharged up to 1 million gallons of sewage into the Cannon River between 1–4 a.m. Tuesday. The city also warned the public to avoid direct contact with the water on the Cannon River downstream of Northfield through 6 a.m. Friday.

The Cannon River flows into Lake Byllesby as well as areas in Goodhue County.

According to a release, staff at the treatment plant determined there was a PVC pipe break in the system, causing the treated and untreated wastewater to enter the river. The discharge is less than one percent of the total flow in the river during that time. Staff is still working to repair the discharge.

Lake Byllesby Campground and other park amenities will remain open, but the beach is closed until further notice.

Boating and fishing are permitted. Anyone who has contact with water while launching boats or fishing should wash with soap and clean water.

Dakota County Parks has started sampling water at Lake Byllesby beach and is following state health recommendations on testing. When results from at least two consecutive days of sampling indicate the water has returned to safe levels for contact, Dakota County will re-open Lake Byllesby beach.

For updates, click here: https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Pages/default.aspx