- The Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota will be opening its doors to the public for free tours, according to a press release.

The one-hour tour will include a behind-the-scenes look at the robotics fulfillment center and how the employees work to pick, pack and ship the orders.

Guests must be at least six years old to attend the tour. Tours will be held Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those interested can schedule their tour online at this link.

It's unclear when the tours will start at the Shakopee center as the booking page on the website stated "availability coming soon."

In December, employees protested the working conditions at the fulfillment center.

Amazon opened the fulfillment center in Shakopee in 2016.