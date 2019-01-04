Young woman killed, another injured in St. Paul pedestrian crash

- A young woman is dead and another is injured after a vehicle hit two pedestrians in St. Paul, according to St. Paul police.

The crash happened Friday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of McKnight Road and Burns Avenue. A man and a woman were crossing the street when a southbound SUV hit them. It is unclear if the pedestrians were in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

A young woman died at the scene. She was identified Saturday as Zahra Mohamed, 19, of St. Paul.

An ambulance took another woman to Regions Hospital, who was identified Saturday as Hanah Farah, 22, of St. Paul. She has multiple injuries, but police say they are not considered life-threatening.

The driver is cooperating with police. Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The case is still under investigation.

It's the second day in a row there has been a fatal pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities metro. Thursday night, a crash in Roseville killed two pedestrians.