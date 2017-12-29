Serious crash at 494 and Lyndale, one victim extricated

Firefighters extricated one victim from a serious crash at 494 and Lyndale on Friday, Dec. 29. Photo credit: Bloomington Fire.

Firefighters extricated one victim from a serious crash at 494 and Lyndale on Friday, Dec. 29. Photo credit: Bloomington Fire.

- Firefighters extricated one victim from a minivan involved in a serious crash on eastbound Interstate 494 at Lyndale Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday. Commuters using the Interstate 35W-494 interchange or traveling on either interstate through the Richfield-Bloomington-Edina area can expect major delays Friday morning.

The person pulled from the crash scene was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Lanes of traffic were reopened at 7:30 a.m.

Temperatures have been too cold for MnDOT's treatment solution, salt and sand to be effective – that means roads will stay slippery, with temperatures staying in the single digits. MnDOT is warning drivers, "Don't be fooled by 'bare' lanes," as roadways are still very slippery even when no snow or ice are visible.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 1,129 crashes statewide from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m on Thursday. Troopers also responded to 337 vehicle spinouts.

GET THE FOX 9 WEATHER APP: You can track the snow and temperatures in your specific location on the Fox 9 Weather App, which also includes a live, interactive traffic map with road conditions and active crash incidents. Check the 7-day forecast from the Fox 9 Weather Center at fox9.com/weather.

