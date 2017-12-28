Snow joins extreme cold in Twin Cities, 1-2 fluffy inches expected

- Light snow has joined the single-digit temperatures in the Twin Cities. Snow started falling overnight across much of the area, which will continue through the lunchtime hour Thursday before tapering off in the early afternoon.

Snow totals in the Twin Cities region totals will generally be around one to two inches, but temperatures will be too cold for MnDOT's treatment solution, salt and sand to be effective – that means roads will be slippery all day, with temperatures staying in the single digits.

At 6 a.m., the National Weather Service recorded official snowfall amounts of 0.4 inches in St. Cloud and 0.2 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The snow in the Twin Cities follows a series of subzero days across Minnesota, including a record-breaking -36 morning in International Falls and -40 morning in Embarrass on Wednesday.

