49-year-old pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash in St. Paul Park

- A pedestrian died after a two-vehicle crash in St. Paul Park, Minnesota early Friday morning.

At 3:40 a.m., St. Paul Park police officers responded to the intersection of Hasting Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. When they arrived, they wound a 49-year-old man dead at the scene.

A driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are still looking for the driver of the second vehicle, who left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol at 651-779-5900.