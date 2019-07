- Three Minneapolis beaches will remain closed after high levels of E. coli bacteria were found again, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Lake Hiawatha Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd St Beach and Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach will be closed through at least Monday, July 15, which is when the beaches will be tested again.

Officials will receive the results on Tuesday to determine whether the beaches can be reopened.

High bacteria levels usually occur after heavy rain.

Minneapolis' nine other beaches are still open.