<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424342865" data-article-version="1.0">2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-article-id="424342865" data-article-version="1.0">2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424342865" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/2-stearns-county-sheriff-s-deputies-help-sick-farmer" data-title="2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/2-stearns-county-sheriff-s-deputies-help-sick-farmer" addthis:title="2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424342865.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424342865");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424342865-424342635"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424342865-424342635" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424342865" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Two deputies went beyond the call of duty to help a man dealing with illness after being called out to a farm for a welfare check in rural southern Stearns County, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the sheriff, Deputies Shirley Zwack and Dave Bonfield responded for the welfare check requested by a healthcare facility on Wednesday after the individual, a farmer, missed two appointments.</p><p>At the farm, the sheriff says Deputy Zwack found the man was ill, and needed to see a doctor, but had run into some bad luck: Cattle had busted through a fence at the farm and escaped. Deputies attempted to contact family but couldn't get ahold of someone who could help.</p><p>At this point, Deputy Bonfield arrived and the deputies decided to take matters into their own hands. First, with help from the farmer, they rounded up the five cows and calf that had made it out -- which were located grazing about a mile and a half away from their pen.</p><p>Then, deputies worked to fix the fence and secure the cattle's pen.</p><p>Next, the farmer didn't feel comfortable leaving before the animals were fed, so the deputies helped feed the cows and chickens, including using a tractor -- which needed gas -- to move a large bale into the cattle pen.</p><p>The deputies then made sure the owner got transported to a medical facility for treatment. He was released later in the day and scheduled a followup appointment for Thursday. To make sure he made the appointment, Deputy Zwack gave the farmer a call the following day.</p><p>In a newsletter, Captain Jon Lentz said, "Deputy Zwack and Deputy Bonfield went above and beyond to help another person in need. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 motorcyclist dead, 3 airlifted after crash in Kanabec County, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One motorcyclist has died and three others were seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning outside Mora, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash on Highway 70 at Mahogany Street. Authorities learned that a sedan driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a group of motorcyclists.</p><p>Two motorcyclists struck the car directly, and one was declared dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/young-women-changing-the-narrative-of-addiction-in-somali-community" title="Young women 'Changing the Narrative' of addiction in Somali community" data-articleId="424256735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/Young_women_changing_the_narrative_of_ad_0_7599133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/Young_women_changing_the_narrative_of_ad_0_7599133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/Young_women_changing_the_narrative_of_ad_0_7599133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/Young_women_changing_the_narrative_of_ad_0_7599133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/Young_women_changing_the_narrative_of_ad_0_7599133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The opioid epidemic has been raging in this country for a few years now. Four young people says it's having a major and underreported impact on their community and they want to do something about it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young women 'Changing the Narrative' of addiction in Somali community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:46AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The opioid epidemic has been raging in this country for a few years now. Four young people say it's having a major and underreported impact on their community, and they want to do something about it.</p><p>The young women came up with the idea while they were in the same college psychology class last year. After one of them did a presentation on mental health and addiction in the Somali community, they decided to do something to make a difference.</p><p>"We are extremely excited,” said Ayan Mohamed, the director of Changing The Narrative. “We've put a lot of work into this for the last 3 to 4 months."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fish-lake-beach-closed-due-to-e-coli" title="Fish Lake Beach closed due to E. coli" data-articleId="424258367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fish Lake Beach closed due to E. coli</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Elevated levels of E. coli have closed another Minnesota beach.</p><p>Chisago County officials announced Friday evening the beach at Fish Lake in Harris, Minnesota is closed until further notice due to the bacteria. It's not clear if there have been any reported cases due to the disease.</p><p>The county urges swimmers to check for advisory signs before going into the water at any monitored beaches.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/greek-summer-festival-kicks-off-in-st-paul-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_7599844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_20190817174003"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/renaissance-festival-kicks-off-2019-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/Renaissance_Festival_kicks_off_2019_seas_0_7599842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Renaissance_Festival_kicks_off_2019_seas_0_20190817172535"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Renaissance Festival kicks off 2019 season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-women-changing-the-narrative-of-addiction-in-somali-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/9P%20-%20SOMALI%20CHEMICAL%20DEPENDENCY_00.01.25.08_1566007541763.png_7599083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P - SOMALI CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY_00.01.25.08_1566007541763.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young women 'Changing the Narrative' of addiction in Somali community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/mom%20with%20triplets_1566002282978.jpg_7599032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. (Photo by Dannette Giltz)" title="mom with triplets_1566002282978.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> 