- Two people died Saturday after their motorcycle collided with a farm trailer that separated from a tractor and traveled into their lane in Arlington, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle was heading east on Highway 19 when a farm trailer separated from a tractor going the opposite direction. The trailer traveled into their lane where they collided with it.

The trailer and the motorcycle then went into the ditch.

The two on the motorcycle died at the scene. They have been identified as 60-year-old Marvin Duane Fandrich and 61-year-old Kathy Lynn Fandrich of South Dakota. They were both wearing helmets.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.