- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

According to police, shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the rooftop of a building on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

Officials say police arrived to "a very chaotic scene" and located a man and a woman, both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are still investigating the case.