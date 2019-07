- A Georgia teenager and her passenger were injured Sunday night when her car collided with a moose on a highway in northern Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Forest Highway 11 in Bassett Township, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as Amaya Nelson, 17, of Milledgeville, Georgia was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Forest Highway 11 when she hit a moose that was in the road. Both Nelson and her passenger, Remington Delinger, 22, of Two Harbors, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office did not list the condition of the moose.