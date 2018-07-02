2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Hmong Freedom Festival

Photo courtesy St. Paul Police Department Photo courtesy St. Paul Police Department

- The St. Paul Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting at the Hmong Freedom Festival in Como Regional Park Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital where they later died while being treated for his injuries. He has been identified as Jacky G. Vue, 19, of St. Paul.

Nougai Xiong, 27, of St. Paul was arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting and an outstanding warrant. A second man, Yang Houa Xiong, 28, of La Crosse, Wisconsin was arrested for aiding and abetting. According to police, both men were located a short time after the shooting near the scene of the crime.

The shooting remains under investigation. Investigators are still asking anyone who captured video of the incident to contact them at 651-266-5650.