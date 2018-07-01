One man dead after shooting at Hmong Freedom Festival

Photo courtesy St. Paul Police Department Photo courtesy St. Paul Police Department

- The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after one man was killed at the Hmong Freedom Festival in Como Regional Park Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon, said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital where he later died while being treated for his injuries.

Officers identified witnesses and brought several to the police headquarters for interviews. No arrests have been made.

"To think that somebody would shoot a gun at a festival where so many people are--I can't even describe it," said Linders. "There are no words for it because although one person did lose his life, I think we're lucky that more people weren't injured."

There were 39,000 people at the 38th annual Hmong Freedom Festival.

"Having that fear of not knowing what happened, it makes me feel like it's not safe," said Jerry Xiong who attended the festival. "This is supposed to be a fun festival for us to enjoy and when something like this happens it really deters someone, or anyone, from going to a festival like this anymore."

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 651-266-5650.

