- A 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Red Wing, Minnesota is now in custody after he was found at a hotel in Woodbury, according to law enforcement agencies.

According to the Red Wing Police Department, Tuesday evening a man was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. The injured man, 28-year-old D'andre Shawn Hicks of Tampa, Florida, was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police they saw a male suspect running away from the scene.

Wednesday, Woodbury police learned the 19-year-old suspect was staying at a hotel room at the Key Inn, according to Woodbury Public Safety. Washington County SWAT evacuated the nearby rooms because the suspect was considered violent. The SWAT team then arrested him.

The teen is in custody at the Goodhue County Jail.