- State and county health officials say more than 170 people fell ill due to an outbreak at Big Island on Lake Minnetonka on the Fourth of July.

Authorities with Hennepin County Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health gave an update on the investigation at a press conference Friday afternoon.

While health officials can't identify the exact pathogen behind the illness, they can confirm an outbreak did occur. They say it's possible they may never know the exact cause.

Investigators interviewed more than 200 people and learned more than 172 people experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

They say there is no ongoing threat as the illness is specifically linked to the Fourth of July gathering. Officials report most of the illnesses from Big Island lasted about 24 to 48 hours. While there was a wide age range impacted by the outbreak, on average the victims were in their mid-20s to early 30s.

Health officials are urging people to practice good hygiene habits while visiting the lake, such as not using the lake as a bathroom, washing hands and showering before and after entering the lake.