172 sickened in Big Island 4th of July outbreak, cause unclear

Posted Jul 12 2019 01:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 01:37PM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=172 sickened in Big Island 4th of July outbreak, cause unclear&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/172-sickened-in-big-island-4th-of-july-outbreak-cause-unclear" data-title="172 sickened in Big Island 4th of July outbreak, cause unclear" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/172-sickened-in-big-island-4th-of-july-outbreak-cause-unclear" addthis:title="172 sickened in Big Island 4th of July outbreak, cause unclear"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417802373.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417802373");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417802373-417151532"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417802373-417151532" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.01.17_1562713470055.png_7496806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417802373" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - State and county health officials say more than 170 people fell ill due to an outbreak at Big Island on Lake Minnetonka on the Fourth of July.</p><p>Authorities with Hennepin County Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health gave an update on the investigation at a press conference Friday afternoon. </p><p>While health officials can't identify the exact pathogen behind the illness, they can confirm an outbreak did occur. They say it's possible they may never know the exact cause.</p><p>Investigators interviewed more than 200 people and learned more than 172 people experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.</p><p>They say there is no ongoing threat as the illness is specifically linked to the Fourth of July gathering. Officials report most of the illnesses from Big Island lasted about 24 to 48 hours. 3 missing Tennessee kids found safe in Cass County, Minnesota

Posted Jul 12 2019 06:32AM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 01:20PM CDT

The three children from Tennessee repoted missing earlier this week, have been located in Cass County, and their non-custodial parents have been taken into custody, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. 

The three kids, Analia, Abigail, and Michale were reported missing on July 9. 

Authorities say a witness contacted police saying they had seen the suspects car in rural Cass County. Wingwalker Donut Flight dropped from Fair's New Food list over plastic syringes

Posted Jul 12 2019 11:31AM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 11:41AM CDT

Following an outcry over plastic waste, the Minnesota State Fair is dropping the Wingwalker Donut Flight from its Official New Food List, according to a statement.

As announced in June, an order of the Wingwalker Donut Flight would come with three plastic syringes to inject donut holes with Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wingwalker Donut Flight dropped from Fair's New Food list over plastic syringes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following an outcry over plastic waste, the Minnesota State Fair is dropping the Wingwalker Donut Flight from its Official New Food List, according to a statement.</p><p>As announced in June, an order of the Wingwalker Donut Flight would come with three plastic syringes to inject donut holes with Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam. After the Fair released the list, officials began to receive feedback about the environmental concerns over the syringes.</p><p>In a statement Friday, the Fair announced the Wingwalker Donut Flight will no longer be included on the Official New Food List. The donut flight will be still be on The Hangar's menu. Former home of Jayme Closs going up for sale

Posted Jul 12 2019 10:17AM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 10:49AM CDT

It appears the former Barron, Wisconsin home of Jayme Closs and her parents will soon be up for sale.

The address is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on HomePath.com , a real estate website for Fannie Mae-owned properties.

"Conveniently located just outside Barron on Highway 8," read the property description. "This three bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has a two car tuck under attached garage. Additional feature of a nice sauna. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former home of Jayme Closs going up for sale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It appears the former Barron, Wisconsin home of Jayme Closs and her parents will soon be up for sale.</p><p>The address is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on HomePath.com , a real estate website for Fannie Mae-owned properties.</p><p>"Conveniently located just outside Barron on Highway 8," read the property description. "This three bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has a two car tuck under attached garage. Additional feature of a nice sauna. R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges DOJ recognizes St. Cloud Police Department with national award

ICE raids could happen this weekend in major cities across the county

Weekend fight might be stepping stone towards championship for Minnesota boxer id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/3-missing-tennessee-kids-found-safe-in-cass-county-minnesota" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Tennessee%20kids%20use_1562931137018.png_7517517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Tennessee%20kids%20use_1562931137018.png_7517517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Tennessee%20kids%20use_1562931137018.png_7517517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Tennessee%20kids%20use_1562931137018.png_7517517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Tennessee%20kids%20use_1562931137018.png_7517517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;the&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>3 missing Tennessee kids found safe in Cass County, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wingwalker-donut-flight-dropped-from-fair-s-new-food-list-over-plastic-syringes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/wingwalker%20donut%20flight_1560872037230.jpg_7413718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/wingwalker%20donut%20flight_1560872037230.jpg_7413718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/wingwalker%20donut%20flight_1560872037230.jpg_7413718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/wingwalker%20donut%20flight_1560872037230.jpg_7413718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/wingwalker%20donut%20flight_1560872037230.jpg_7413718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wingwalker&#x20;Donut&#x20;Flight&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;Hangar&#x2c;&#x20;located&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;North&#x20;End&#x2c;&#x20;southwest&#x20;section&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wingwalker Donut Flight dropped from Fair's New Food list over plastic syringes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-home-of-jayme-closs-going-up-for-sale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former home of Jayme Closs going up for sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-memorial-health-air-care-resuming-operations-after-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Memorial Health Air Care resuming operations after deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-major-water-damage-at-stearns-county-jail-after-inmate-breaks-sprinkler-head" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Stearns&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Major' water damage at Stearns County Jail after inmate 