- Law enforcement arrested 11 people during a two-day undercover operation in the Twin Cities metro run by the Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The operation targeted those looking to buy or sell people for sex.

Officers arrested three people for sex trafficking and promotion of prostitution and eight people for solicitation of a minor.

Authorities offered victim services to 18 trafficking victims.

