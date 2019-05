Photo courtesy of Avanidhar Chandrasekaran Photo courtesy of Avanidhar Chandrasekaran

- The populations of Minneapolis and St. Paul along with several other Minnesota suburbs have grown over the past eight years, according to the Metropolitan Council.

From 2010 to 2018, Minneapolis' population grew by 46,804, or 12.2 percent. St. Paul's population grew by 27,942, or 9.8 percent. The next highest growth was in Blaine, which grew by 9,481, or 16.6 percent.

However, as the growth outpaces residential construction, the region's housing vacancy rate has gone down. According to a release, housing prices and rental rates have risen, and the shortage of housing and affordable housing is reaching "critical proportions."

For example, officials say the region added 96,100 households between 2010 and 2018, but just 75,600 housing units.

“Steady growth is a sign of our diverse and competitive economy and livable cities,” said Council Chair Nora Slawik. “But the challenge remains of ensuring housing, and housing that’s affordable, is available to all families who want to make this their home and place of work."

The Council will finalize the estimates by July 15 for state government purposes, such as local government and street aid.

