- One person is dead after a shooting in the St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, someone called 911 around 4 a.m. to report a shooting at a house on the 600 block of Elfelt Street where one person had been injured.

When officers arrived, they did not find a victim. Witnesses said the man who had been shot was driven Regions Hospital in a private car.

The victim died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators are interviewing witnesses to detemine what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

This St. Paul's sixth homicide this year.