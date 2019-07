- A 64-year-old Wisconsin man was killed early Monday morning when the semi he was driving went off a bridge in southeastern Minnesota and landed in a creek.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Randy Gunderson of Holmen, Wisconsin was driving north on Highway 61 south of Winona when his semi tractor went into the median, struck the guardrail and continued over the bridge wall, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi eventually came to rest in Trout Creek.

Gunderson was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.