1 dead, 5 rescued in St. Paul house fire

- One person died after a fire broke out in a St. Paul home early Sunday morning.

According to officials, shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to a call on the 1200 block of Clarence Street where they found a heavy fire on the second floor. One person jumped from the window, but did not sustain major injuries.

Firefighters quickly deployed a ladder and rescued five victims from the second floor window.

After the rescue, firefighters searched the rest of the home and found one victim who sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.