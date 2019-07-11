< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var $21.6 million awaits owner of lottery ticket sold in Ramsey, Minn. $21.6 million awaits owner of lottery ticket sold in Ramsey, Minn. 11 2019 01:22PM Posted Jul 11 2019 10:47AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 01:22PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 01:23PM CDT url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Lotto%20America%20formatted_1562867225457.jpg_7515505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417526196-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Lotto%20America%20formatted_1562867225457.jpg_7515505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417526196-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lotto America"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Minnesota%20Lottery_1562866732584.jpg_7515502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417526196-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Minnesota Lottery"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417526196-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Lotto%20America%20formatted_1562867225457.jpg_7515505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Lotto America"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img data-title="Ramsey lottery ticket wins $21.6 million" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/-216-million-awaits-owner-of-lottery-ticket-sold-in-ramsey-minn" addthis:title="Ramsey lottery ticket wins $21.6 million" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/-216-million-awaits-owner-of-lottery-ticket-sold-in-ramsey-minn?fbclid=iwar3xxb5xyww4mudvxmia6dyidevqzpsylvc0agjemzmqs0tzsr0wmqqhea8";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417526196" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A $21.6 million jackpot awaits the person who purchased a winning lottery ticket at a Ramsey, Minn. Holiday Stationstore.</p><p>The Minnesota Lottery announced the winning ticket after it matched the Lotto America and Star Ball draws on July 10.</p><p>It is the third big-winner ticket sold at the store located at 14075 Ramsey Blvd. in Ramsey. The store had previously sold a $1 million ticket and two $50,000 winners.</p><p>The winner now has 60 days to claim the prize and choose either an annuity option or the cash option.</p><p>The annuity option would be paid in 30 payments over 29 years. The cash option would be paid as lump-sum. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ntsb-report-low-thick-fog-reported-at-time-of-fatal-brainerd-helicopter-crash" title="NTSB report: Low, thick fog reported at time of fatal Brainerd helicopter crash" data-articleId="417519467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NTSB report: Low, thick fog reported at time of fatal Brainerd helicopter crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Low, thick fog was reported at the time of a helicopter crash that crashed and killed two people last month in Brainerd, according to a newly released NTSB report .</p><p>The North Memorial helicopter crashed at the Brainerd Lakes Airport just before 1 a.m. June 28, killing the pilot and a nurse on board. A paramedic was seriously injured in the crash. No patients were aboard the helicopter.</p><p>The paramedic, Josh Duda , told NTSB investigators that the runway surface and lights were visible below a thin layer of fog as the pilot approached the landing. Duda described to investigators what the pilot said he saw in the moments before the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/busy-stretch-of-i-494-to-close-this-weekend-west-of-minneapolis" title="Busy stretch of I-494 to close this weekend west of Minneapolis" data-articleId="417506134" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(City of Plymouth)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Busy stretch of I-494 to close this weekend west of Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota's endless orange cone season will direct its wrath toward the west Twin Cities metro area this weekend as drivers in Minneapolis and in the Plymouth area will see parts of I-94 and I-494 closed at times for various construction projects.</p><p>I-494/Rockford Road Bridge closure</p><p>Due to a city of Plymouth project to rebuild the bridge at Rockford Road, I-494 will be closed in both directions between I-394 and I-94/I-494/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. Friday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" title="Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain" data-articleId="417497395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="While the exact track of this tropical system is yet to be determined, there will likely be a large swath of heavy rain ranging from 10 to 20 inches. The locations most likely to get this heavy rain are right along the Mississippi River..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new tropical system that’s likely to strengthen into the weekend could spell disaster for New Orleans and parts of the south. But it’s not likely to be from any sort of wind, but from very heavy rain and storm surge as this system will be slow to move on shore.</p><p>This storm system is likely to gather organization and strength as it heads inland the next few days, but is barely moving and isn’t likely to pick up speed anytime soon. This will likely lead to tremendous rains for some areas as the Gulf of Mexico is poised to fill this storm with copious amounts of water. Water temperatures this time of year are already very warm, typically in the mid to upper 80s… but much of the Gulf and Caribbean are anywhere from 1-3 degrees Celsius above average.</p><p>That puts water temperatures in much of the Gulf anywhere from 87°- 92°F! That’s A LOT of very warm water, which is what tropical systems “feed” on. That warm water turns into an abundance of water vapor, which then is rung out as it comes on shore as heavy rain. Combine that with a slow moving system, and you could have 2 or 3 days with heavy rain that could top 20 inches in spots!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Featured Videos lottery ticket sold in Ramsey, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-share-concerns-over-burnsville-landfill-expansion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7V BURNSVILLE LANDFILL PLANS _00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-residents-protest-trump-administration-migrant-holding-facility-conditions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Immigration protest"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-bait-shops-say-harsh-winter-has-left-minnows-in-short-supply"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="minnows generic bait fishing"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota Watch more videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NTSB report: Low, thick fog reported at time of fatal Brainerd helicopter crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/busy-stretch-of-i-494-to-close-this-weekend-west-of-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Plymouth%20bridge%20494%20closure%20map_1562853243019.jpg_7514883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;City&#x20;of&#x20;Plymouth&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Busy stretch of I-494 to close this weekend west of Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="While&#x20;the&#x20;exact&#x20;track&#x20;of&#x20;this&#x20;tropical&#x20;system&#x20;is&#x20;yet&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;determined&#x2c;&#x20;there&#x20;will&#x20;likely&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;large&#x20;swath&#x20;of&#x20;heavy&#x20;rain&#x20;ranging&#x20;from&#x20;10&#x20;to&#x20;20&#x20;inches&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;locations&#x20;most&#x20;likely&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;this&#x20;heavy&#x20;rain&#x20;are&#x20;right&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;Mississippi&#x20;River&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-share-concerns-over-burnsville-landfill-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-residents-protest-trump-administration-migrant-holding-facility-conditions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 