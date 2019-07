- A $21.6 million jackpot awaits the person who purchased a winning lottery ticket at a Ramsey, Minn. Holiday Stationstore.

The Minnesota Lottery announced the winning ticket after it matched the Lotto America and Star Ball draws on July 10.

It is the third big-winner ticket sold at the store located at 14075 Ramsey Blvd. in Ramsey. The store had previously sold a $1 million ticket and two $50,000 winners.

The winner now has 60 days to claim the prize and choose either an annuity option or the cash option.

The annuity option would be paid in 30 payments over 29 years. The cash option would be paid as lump-sum. Overall, the winner will receive about $9.8 million.

“We are thrilled to have a jackpot winner in Minnesota!” said Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock. “The winner should put the ticket somewhere safe, get any advice that they need and then call us to make arrangements to claim their prize.”