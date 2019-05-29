< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes hit southeast Minnesota Monday Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes hit southeast Minnesota Monday confirms 6 tornadoes hit southeast Minnesota Monday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409631107.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409631107");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> South of Greenleafton, MN (Photo: NWS La Crosse) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="farm damage tornado 4_1559162151324.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado_1559162151545.jpg_7325170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="farm damage tornado_1559162151545.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%203_1559162148953.JPG_7325167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="farm damage tornado 3_1559162148953.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%202_1559162149068.jpg_7325168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="farm damage tornado 2_1559162149068.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409631107-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="South of Greenleafton, MN (Photo: NWS La Crosse)" title="farm damage tornado 4_1559162151324.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>South of Greenleafton, MN (Photo: NWS La Crosse)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado_1559162151545.jpg_7325170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: Fillmore Co Emergency Management" title="farm damage tornado_1559162151545.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Fillmore Co Emergency Management</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%203_1559162148953.JPG_7325167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: Fillmore Co Emergency Management" title="farm damage tornado 3_1559162148953.JPG.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Fillmore Co Emergency Management</p> FILLMORE COUNTY, MN (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota on Monday as part of a system that swept through the Midwest.

The weather service says three of those tornados in Fillmore County lasted only briefly but three others near Greenleafton, Minnesota, Charles City, Iowa, and Saratoga, Iowa had longer tracks. Both of the Iowa tornados were the highest rated at EF-1.

The storms caused damage to farms around the Minnesota-Iowa border. 

While none of the tornados were near the Twin Cities, the system brought record rain to the area. 

As its investigation continues, the National Weather Service says it's possible they'll identify more tornados.

Posted May 29 2019 03:40PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 03:44PM CDT Twin Cities rainfall already over 3 inches above average for May
By Jennifer McDermed, FOX 9
Posted May 28 2019 01:52PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 02:04PM CDT

The month of May is coming to an end, but not without another chance of rain. As of May 27, the Twin Cities have received 6.68 inches of rain for the month of May. That is 3.76 inches above the monthly average! That is 3.76 inches above the monthly average!</p><p>But it can always be worse, right?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-twin-cities-to-see-2-4-inches-on-memorial-day" title="RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day
Posted May 27 2019 04:39PM CDT
Updated May 27 2019 09:05PM CDT

After a beautiful Sunday, Memorial Day saw heavy rains and strong winds travel across much of Minnesota. Funnel clouds were reported in south-central Minnesota, and cities like New Ulm and Farmington saw about 2.5 inches of rain by the late afternoon. There were also several tornadoes that touched down in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, including some in Freeborn County and Fillmore County with no injuries reported. Storm assessment teams will survey the storm damage Tuesday. Storm assessment teams will survey the storm damage Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/confirmed-tornado-touches-down-in-fillmore-county-minn" title="Tornadoes touch down in Fillmore, Freeborn counties" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7mtg-7WsAQuRJy_1558995915643_7316725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7mtg-7WsAQuRJy_1558995915643_7316725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7mtg-7WsAQuRJy_1558995915643_7316725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7mtg-7WsAQuRJy_1558995915643_7316725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7mtg-7WsAQuRJy_1558995915643_7316725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Tornadoes touch down in Fillmore, Freeborn counties
Posted May 27 2019 02:37PM CDT
Updated May 27 2019 09:41PM CDT

Authorities warned residents to seek shelter after a few tornadoes touched down Monday in Fillmore County and Freeborn County, Minnesota. According to the sheriff's office, Fillmore County was under a tornado warning Monday afternoon, with confirmed tornadoes reported on the ground in the Lime Springs and Cherry Grove area. The sheriff said at least three tornados reportedly touched down in western Fillmore County Monday afternoon, the first confirmed at 1:39 pm. The first tornado appears to have started in Howard County, Iowa, traveling northeast through York Township. The first tornado appears to have started in Howard County, Iowa, traveling northeast through York Township.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tropical-bird-spotted-in-western-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/scarlet%20ibis_1559160490856.jpg_7325006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Carol Bauer" title="scarlet ibis_1559160490856.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical bird spotted in western Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wolf-relocated-from-canada-to-isle-royale-found-dead-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10-P-ISLE ROYALE WOLF WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rondo-commemorative-plaza-vandalized-memorial-day-flowers-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/rondo%20theft_1559149993874.jpg_7323366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rondo theft_1559149993874.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rondo Commemorative Plaza vandalized, Memorial Day flowers stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/special-counsel-robert-mueller-to-make-first-public-statement-on-russia-investigation-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/Still0529_00007_1559148948113_7323288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Robert Mueller" title="WTTG_RobertMuellerStatement-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-suspect-stabbed-woman-to-death-after-argument-on-hennepin-ave" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charges: Suspect stabbed woman to death after argument on Hennepin Ave.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wolf-relocated-from-canada-to-isle-royale-found-dead-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-health-officials-unveil-end-hiv-plan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;HIV&#x2c;&#x20;or&#x20;human&#x20;immunodeficiency&#x20;virus&#x2c;&#x20;particles&#x20;in&#x20;purple&#x2c;&#x20;cause&#x20;the&#x20;disease&#x20;AIDS&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;CDC&#x2f;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x2e;&#x20;Harrison&#x3b;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Feorino&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota health officials unveil 'END HIV' plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tree-trimmer-finds-bald-eagles-nest-in-maple-grove-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/eagles%20nest2_1559154639317.jpg_7324081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/eagles%20nest2_1559154639317.jpg_7324081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/eagles%20nest2_1559154639317.jpg_7324081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/eagles%20nest2_1559154639317.jpg_7324081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/eagles%20nest2_1559154639317.jpg_7324081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Matt&#x20;Gunderson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tree trimmer finds bald eagle's nest in Maple Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/governor-lawmakers-call-for-fema-funds-for-flooding-across-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asdfgg_1559009018061_7317145_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asdfgg_1559009018061_7317145_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asdfgg_1559009018061_7317145_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asdfgg_1559009018061_7317145_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asdfgg_1559009018061_7317145_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Flanagan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor, lawmakers call for FEMA funds for flooding across Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 