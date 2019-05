- The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota on Monday as part of a system that swept through the Midwest.

The weather service says three of those tornados in Fillmore County lasted only briefly but three others near Greenleafton, Minnesota, Charles City, Iowa, and Saratoga, Iowa had longer tracks. Both of the Iowa tornados were the highest rated at EF-1.

The storms caused damage to farms around the Minnesota-Iowa border.

While none of the tornados were near the Twin Cities, the system brought record rain to the area.

As its investigation continues, the National Weather Service says it’s possible they’ll identify more tornados.