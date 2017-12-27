International Falls, Minnesota drops to record low -36F

- International Falls, Minnesota woke up to a temperature of -36F at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning breaking the previous record low for Dec. 27 of -32F set in 1924, according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth. That -36 is the actual temperature, not a wind chill!

According to state records, the -36 morning in International Falls is only about halfway to the state record low temperature of -60 in Tower, Minnesota on Feb. 2, 1996. The all-time record low for International Falls is -55F, set in January 1909.

While International Falls broke a record low with -36, our COOP observer in Embarrass, MN got down to -40 at 7:15 AM and in Cotton, MN got down to -41 at 6:27 AM. #MNwx #Cold — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 27, 2017

Wednesday morning, low temperatures in the Twin Cities metro ranged from -7 in St. Paul to -13 in nearby Lake Elmo. Minnesota is stuck in a deep freeze with single-digital highs and subzero lows hanging around into next week. Check the updated 7-day forecast at fox9.com/weather and download the Fox 9 Weather App to track temperatures and snow in your specific location.

Here’s a look at Wednesday morning temperate around Minnesota, as recorded by the National Weather Service at 6 a.m.

TWIN CITIES METRO

Minneapolis: -8

St. Paul: -7

Crystal: -9

Blaine: -9

Eden Prairie: -10

South St. Paul: -9

Lake Elmo: -13

NORTHWEST MINNESOTA

Bemidji: -31

Hallock: -18

Roseau: -24

Warroad: -26

Thief River Falls: -24

Crookston: -20

Fosston: -26

Detroit Lakes: -18

Moorhead: -20

Park Rapids: -30

Mahnomen: -24

NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Baudette: -25

Flag Island: -26

International Falls: -35

Waskish: -26

Big Fork: -35

Longville: -33

Grand Rapids: -28

Crane Lake: -33

Orr: -27

Walker: -30

NORTHEAST MINNESOTA

Duluth: -21

Ely: -33

Hibbing: -24

Eveleth: -27

Two Harbors: -18

Silver Bay: -26

Grand Marais: -14

Grand Marais Airport: -24

WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Fergus Falls: -17

Wheaton: -17

Morris: -13

Elbow Lake: -16

Wadena: -24

Glenwood: -15

Appleton: -15

Benson: -15

Ortonville: -11

Madison: -11

Willmar: -9

CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Sauk Centre: -15

Paynesville: -13

Pine River: -31

Brainerd: -28

Staples: -27

Long Prairie: -22

Little Falls: -24

Litchfield : -9

Buffalo: -9

Maple Lake: -10

Hutchinson: -10

EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Princeton: -20

Mora: -24

Cambridge: -18

Rush City: -18

Hinckley: -24

McGregor: -20