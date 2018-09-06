Northern Minnesota sees record-breaking cold temperatures Thursday morning

- The National Weather Service reports some record-breaking cold temperatures for Sept. 6 in northern Minnesota with both International Falls and Hibbing finding themselves waking up to a very chilly morning.

International Falls reached 28 degree Thursday, breaking the previous record of 31 degrees for Sept. 6. Hibbing fell to 29 degrees, breaking the previous record of 33.

7 AM Update: International Falls has reached 28F, breaking the old record of 31 for this date. Hibbing, MN fell to a record-breaking 29F, breaking the old record of 33. #MNwx #FrostAdvisory — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) September 6, 2018

Though not a record, Robinson, Minnesota near Ely was a chilly 25 degrees.

Summer was nice while it lasted.