Northern Minnesota sees record-breaking cold temperatures Thursday morning

By: KMSP

Posted: Sep 06 2018 06:56AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06 2018 08:28AM CDT

(KMSP) - The National Weather Service reports some record-breaking cold temperatures for Sept. 6 in northern Minnesota with both International Falls and Hibbing finding themselves waking up to a very chilly morning. 

International Falls reached 28 degree Thursday, breaking the previous record of 31 degrees for Sept. 6. Hibbing fell to 29 degrees, breaking the previous record of 33. 

Though not a record, Robinson, Minnesota near Ely was a chilly 25 degrees.

Summer was nice while it lasted.

