<!-- begin: STORY --> Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414177119-0">2 PHOTOS</a>

The liquid precipitation total for the state of Minnesota each year, dating back to 1895. This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over 2 feet of moisture to roughly 28 inches... info courtesy of NCDC This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over 2 feet of moisture to roughly 28 inches... info courtesy of NCDC </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414177119-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886_7432693_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414177119-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414177119-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The liquid precipitation total for the state of Minnesota each year, dating back to 1895. This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over 2 feet of moisture to roughly 28 inches... info courtesy of NCDC" title="100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The liquid precipitation total for the state of Minnesota each year, dating back to 1895. This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2 feet" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2 feet</span> of moisture to roughly <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="28 inches" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">28 inches</span>... info courtesy of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="NCDC" data-wsc-lang="en_US"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="NCDC" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">NCDC</span></span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886_7432693_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The average precipitation change over the last 100 years for each county in the United States. The Upper Midwest has seen the most change, up a whopping 40% in some spots. Much of central and southern MN have also seen a drastic increase" title="100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The average precipitation change over the last 100 years for each county in the United States. The Upper Midwest has seen the most change, up a whopping 40% in some spots. This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over 2 feet of moisture to roughly 28 inches... info courtesy of NCDC" title="100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886_7432693_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The average precipitation change over the last 100 years for each county in the United States. The Upper Midwest has seen the most change, up a whopping 40% in some spots. Much of central and southern MN have also seen a drastic increase" title="100YearPrecipChange_1561217305886.JPG"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/minnesota-continues-to-get-wetter" data-title="Minnesota continues to get wetter" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/minnesota-continues-to-get-wetter" addthis:title="Minnesota continues to get wetter" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/minnesota-continues-to-get-wetter";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cody\x20Matz\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/weather/minnesota-continues-to-get-wetter">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414177119" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The Twin Cities just experienced one of the wettest starts to the year on record, dating back to 1872. But, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise because the state continues to get wetter.</p><p>Since records began nearly 150 years ago, the state has been getting wetter on average. According to the National Climate Data Center, the state of Minnesota has seen more than a quarter inch of precipitation increase every 10 years since 1895. That doesn’t sound like much, but when you climb that much over the course of 125 years, it begins to really add up. Our 10-year average for precipitation in the metro is a little over 28 inches. Back in 1895 though, it was just over 24 inches. That’s a pretty significant increase over time.</p><p>When the amount of precipitation we see for the year is broken down by county, though, our increase is not uniform across the state. Much of central and southern Minnesota has seen a 25% to 44% increase in precipitation over the last 100 years. But much of the northern third of the state has only seen a rise from 5% to 15%.</p><p>Nationwide trends are similar as much of the country is getting wetter over time. 75% of the Lower 48 has seen at least a 5% rise in precipitation over the last century. Minnesota is one of the spots experiencing the largest increase in the last century along with many of our bordering states like South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The few areas actually seeing a drop in moisture are parts of the Desert Southwest and areas of the far southeast from the Carolinas to Florida.</p><p>So why the increase in precipitation? Well, many may say climate change or specifically man-made fossil fuels changing the landscape of our weather. And while that may be the case, there are quite likely other factors at play as well. Here’s why I say that. If you look closer at the graph above, statewide precipitation in the early 1900s wasn’t much lower than where we are now. The only difference really is the dust bowl era of the '10s, '20s, and '30s. Once we got through that, we saw an increase in precipitation back to where we were before the Dust Bowl, and then it’s been a slow and steady climb since then. But, our industrial era really began right as our climate records started in the late 1800s, so there may not be a direct correlation between fossil fuels and our precipitation trends. Video Courtesy: Kelly Salfer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday evening in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.</p><p>A tornado warning was in effect for nearby areas, including Clement and Morgan.</p><p>A photo tweeted from JT Morin shows the tornado swirling southeast of Redwood Falls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-surprising-warmth-of-minnesota" title="The surprising warmth of Minnesota" data-articleId="413732977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The number of days per year with the average high temperatures at MSP&nbsp;Airport in these 10 degree categories..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The surprising warmth of Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s human nature to dwell on the aspects of life we don’t like; Our teenage years, pimples, taxes, getting older--all things many of us don’t appreciate, and in some cases, absolutely dread.</p><p>For Minnesotans though, many of us dwell on winter and many non-Minnesotans think it’s cold here all year round when we all know that’s just not the case.</p><p>Well, here is a friendly reminder that we get a lot more warmth here in Minnesota than even we remember. Granted, the term “warmth” is relative, but for the sake of argument, we’ll classify warmth as anything above what’s considered to be room temperature.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-" title="Where's our summer humidity?" data-articleId="412653731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dewpoint&nbsp;temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Where's our summer humidity?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:11AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We’re now into the middle of June and it hardly feels like it.</p><p>But before you blame our temperatures, you may be interested to know that the first half of June has actually been above average. So, it’s not the temperatures, but the lack of humidity that has us feeling less like June and that humidity has been shockingly low.</p><p>Mid-way through our Thursday, dewpoints dropped to the upper 20s in the metro and even into the upper teens in Red Wing. The rest of the area experienced dewpoints in the 30s. 