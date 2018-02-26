I-35W closing in Minneapolis this weekend for 38th Street bridge demolition

- Minneapolis is bracing itself for another round of closures on Interstate 35W this weekend.

Starting Friday, March 2 at 10 p.m., I-35W will be closed in both directions between I-94 and Highway 62 as crews demolish the 38th Street bridge. The on-and-off ramps will start to close about one hour before the interstate closes.

Southbound I-35W will be open to traffic south of 46th Street.

Both directions of I-35W will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 5.

Some of the closures will remain in place past the weekend. The ramp from 36th Street to southbound I-35W will close at 2 a.m. on Friday, March 2 and remain closed through fall 2021 while crews complete the work on the 38th Street bridge. The 38th Street bridge will is expected to reopen in August.

The closures are part of a four-year reconstruction project to upgrade infrastructure on the 2.5-mile stretch of I-35W between 43rd Street and 15th Street in Minneapolis. The project is also expected to improve transit service at I-35W and Lake Street and provide better access to the Lake Street Business District, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.