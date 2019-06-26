< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stops in Glencoe, Minnesota FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stops in Glencoe, Minnesota Bump's Family Restaurant in Glencoe
Town Ball heads to Glencoe 26 2019 10:00AM 26 2019 07:49AM GLENCOE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Tonight, the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/2019-fox-9-town-ball-tour-schedule-released">FOX 9 Town Ball Tour</a> heads west on Highway 212 for a stop in the small city with a big future: Glencoe, Minnesota. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the Vollmer Field starting at 5 p.m.</p><p>First pitch between the Glencoe Brewers and Young America Cardinals is at 7:30 p.m.</p><p>Don’t forget to share your photos using the hashtag #FOX9TownBallTour. </p><p><strong>Glencoe Brewers vs. Young America Cardinals</strong><br /> Vollmer Field, Desoto Avenue S., Glencoe, MN 55366</p><p><strong>Driving directions</strong>: (From the Twin Cities) Hop on Highway 212 and head west to Glencoe. Once in town, turn right on Morningside Drive. Take that for about one block and turn left on 10th Street Southeast. Follow 10th Street until you reach Hennepin Avenue North. Take a left on Hennepin and after you’ve crossed 212 turn right on 5th Street East. Follow 5th along a bend in the road until you see the lights of historic Vollmer Field.</p><p>FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold. </p><p>Can’t make it tonight? Below are the other stops along the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour. </p><p><strong>2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS</strong></p><p><strong>JULY 3: New Ulm Brewers</strong><br /> vs St. Clair Wood Ducks<br /> Johnson Park, 500 N. More Sports Stories

Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:23AM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:14AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Fight_Night_comes_to_Target_Center_0_7445747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Fight_Night_comes_to_Target_Center_0_7445747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Fight_Night_comes_to_Target_Center_0_7445747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Fight_Night_comes_to_Target_Center_0_7445747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Fight_Night_comes_to_Target_Center_0_7445747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Saturday's co-main event will feature Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Saturday at Target Center, UFC Fight Night returns to Minneapolis as Francis Ngannou (13-3) battles Junior dos Santos (21-5) in a pivotal match-up in the heavyweight division.</p><p>Ngannou comes in as the 2nd ranked heavyweight in the UFC while dos Santos is ranked 3rd. The winner will take one step closer towards a possible title shot.</p><p>Dos Santos, the former UFC Heavyweight champion, comes in riding a three fight win streak with his latest victory coming against Derrick Lewis. Wild host NHL hopefuls at Development Camp
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 25 2019 06:39PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 06:44PM CDT The week culminates with a 3-on-3 All-Star Game Friday night that's free and open to the public.</p><p>The camp features players from the entry draft, free agents and players the team invited. Matt Hendricks retires, takes on player development role with Wild
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 25 2019 04:21PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 04:24PM CDT Between the two teams, Hendricks played in just 26 games last season and recorded three assists.</p><p>He retired from playing on Tuesday, but he still had his skates laced up and was on the ice at TRIA rink on Tuesday. The Wild named Hendricks the assistant director of player development. Beth Chapman, star of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51
Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stops in Glencoe, Minnesota
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/junior-dos-santos-vs-francis-ngannou-headlines-ufc-fight-night-s-co-main-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Junior dos Santos will fight Francis Ngannou at UFC's Fight Night Saturday at Target Center" title="dos Santosg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tour-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 VO - GLENCOE TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stops in Glencoe, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eric-trump-says-he-was-spit-on-at-chicago-cocktail-lounge-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span Most Recent

Beth Chapman, star of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51
Driver sought in deadly UTV hit-and-run in Becker County
Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event
Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans
1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on CR 81 in Maple Grove, Minn. https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TV&#x20;personalities&#x20;Duane&#x20;Dog&#x20;Lee&#x20;Chapman&#x20;and&#x20;Beth&#x20;Chapman&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2013&#x20;CMT&#x20;Music&#x20;awards&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/driver-sought-in-deadly-utv-hit-and-run-in-becker-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver sought in deadly UTV hit-and-run in Becker County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/junior-dos-santos-vs-francis-ngannou-headlines-ufc-fight-night-s-co-main-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Junior&#x20;dos&#x20;Santos&#x20;will&#x20;fight&#x20;Francis&#x20;Ngannou&#x20;at&#x20;UFC&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fight&#x20;Night&#x20;Saturday&#x20;at&#x20;Target&#x20;Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-air-lines-allowing-passengers-to-change-cancel-dominican-republic-travel-plans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DELTA&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-with-life-threatening-injuries-after-crash-on-cr-81-in-maple-grove-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/maplegrovecrash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.00.00_1561556799426.png_7445913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/maplegrovecrash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.00.00_1561556799426.png_7445913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/maplegrovecrash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.00.00_1561556799426.png_7445913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/maplegrovecrash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.00.00_1561556799426.png_7445913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/maplegrovecrash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.00.00_1561556799426.png_7445913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;suffered&#x20;life-threatening&#x20;injuries&#x20;after&#x20;two&#x20;vehicles&#x20;collided&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;intersection&#x20;of&#x20;Elm&#x20;Creek&#x20;Boulevard&#x20;and&#x20;County&#x20;Road&#x20;81&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Maple&#x20;Grove&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;early&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on CR 81 in Maple Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY 