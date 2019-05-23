< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2019 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule released 23 2019 03:15PM Posted May 23 2019 03:37PM CDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 03:15PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:38PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408643634-408640100" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408643634" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - FOX 9 is back on the road this summer for more Wednesday nights of our Town Ball Tour! We will be broadcasting live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., and this year we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.</p><p><strong>2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS</strong></p><p><strong>JUNE 5: Arlington A’s</strong><br /> vs St. Clair Wood Ducks <br /> Arlington Ball Park, 197 Douglas Street, Arlington, MN</p><p><strong>JUNE 12: Cold Spring Springers</strong><br /> vs Sauk Rapids Cyclones<br /> Cold Spring Baseball Park, 700 1st Street S, Cold Spring, MN</p><p><strong>JUNE 19: Howard Lake Orphans</strong><br /> vs Cokato Kernels<br /> Memorial Park (“The Orphanage”), 101 10th Ave, Howard Lake, MN</p><p><strong>JUNE 26: Glencoe Brewers</strong><br /> vs Young America Cardinals<br /> Vollmer Field, 100 Desoto Avenue S, Glencoe, MN</p><p><strong>JULY 3: New Ulm Brewers</strong><br /> vs St. Clair Wood Ducks<br /> Johnson Park, 500 N. German Street, New Ulm, MN</p><p><strong>JULY 10: Waseca Braves</strong><br /> vs Wanamingo Jacks<br /> Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN</p><p><strong>JULY 17: Chanhassen Red Birds</strong><br /> vs Minnetonka Millers<br /> Red Bird Stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen, MN</p><p>And thank you to all of our hosts from last summer: Miesville, Cannon Falls, Norwood Young America, Dundas, Dassel-Cokato, Jordan and Chaska!</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Miesville, you are magnificent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/mmxd5ySxbt">pic.twitter.com/mmxd5ySxbt</a></p>— Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) <a href="https://twitter.com/HobieFOX9/status/1004539074311540736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 7, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two minutes into the road trip and <a href="https://twitter.com/ian_leonard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ian_leonard</a> has left me in the blazing hot car with windows rolled up. We’re off to a great start! 👍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/uBlyOeSfQW">pic.twitter.com/uBlyOeSfQW</a></p>— Amy Hockert (@AmyHockert) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmyHockert/status/1012060791045021696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 27, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Like an old ballpark in the Bronx where the outfield wall has to jut around an impediment. Classic character. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jordan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jordan</a> <a href="https://t.co/UwaLoCG4vL">pic.twitter.com/UwaLoCG4vL</a></p>— Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) <a href="https://twitter.com/Seth_Kaplan/status/1019685956016885765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/wanamingojacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wanamingojacks</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/CF_Bears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CF_Bears</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> Thanks for a great night of baseball!! Great game and great crowd! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/I3xz0vPIXA">pic.twitter.com/I3xz0vPIXA</a></p>— Tonya Craig (@tstonya12) <a href="https://twitter.com/tstonya12/status/1007471864392880129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">READY, SET, GO! <a href="https://twitter.com/HobieFOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HobieFOX9</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/McDermedFox9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDermedFox9</a> face off in a twine ball race during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> in Dassel, Minn. <a href="https://t.co/ER2ic0d4sy">pic.twitter.com/ER2ic0d4sy</a></p>— FOX 9 (@FOX9) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9/status/1017209282704523265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just about go time in Cannon Falls! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/QiEqH7iPuq">pic.twitter.com/QiEqH7iPuq</a></p>— Leah Beno (@LeahBenoFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeahBenoFox9/status/1007403720005554176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is a first. A special visitor stopping by to see <a href="https://twitter.com/KelceyFox9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KelceyFox9</a> in Chaska for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox9townballtour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox9townballtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/GDPeW9F8Pb">pic.twitter.com/GDPeW9F8Pb</a></p>— Ryan Rablin (@RyanRablinFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanRablinFox9/status/1021866359540641795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are live straight through the 7 at Norwood Young America! ... and I’m here live late tonight after the Cardinals ballgame at 9:55 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sy71KTISw1">pic.twitter.com/Sy71KTISw1</a></p>— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) <a href="https://twitter.com/DawnAtFOX9/status/1009583017420042240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's a zoo already ... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOX9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOX9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jordanbrewers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordanbrewers</a> <a href="https://t.co/AtlS7V9ZtZ">pic.twitter.com/AtlS7V9ZtZ</a></p>— BELLE PLAINE TIGERS (@bptigertown) <a href="https://twitter.com/bptigertown/status/1019734233785528321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 