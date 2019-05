The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine’s National Sports Center.

According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years.

The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players’ lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria.