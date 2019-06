- The former Golden Gophers runner who died after a valiant battle with cancer is now being honored by the City of Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey declared Wednesday as Gabe Grunewald Day.

"Gabe was a Minneapolis resident who consistently made our city proud and was emblematic of what we collectively aspire to achieve," wrote Frey in the proclamation. "All of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the entire running community hold Gabe and her family in our hearts today and every day."

Tuesday, Grunewald's husband announced that the 32-year-old runner had passed away.

"I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind," Justin Grunewald wrote in an online post.

Grunewald continued to compete after being diagnosed with the cancer of the salivary glands in 2009. Running with the University of Minnesota, she won a national championship and finished fourth in the Olympic trials in 2012. She also finished first in the 2014 U.S. indoor championship.

Following her death, people around the world have used the hashtag #BraveLikeGabe to honor Grunewald. Others have pledged donations in her honor to St. Jude's.