< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/logo-fox-9-minneapolis-kmsp-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 58°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Twin Cities news</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/9%20P%20-%20COLD%20SPRINGS%20REMEMBERS%20BRYCE_00.00.34.05_1560300113780.png_7385241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy">Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices">AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction">Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/twins-sign-first-round-pick-kevin-cavaco"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Twins sign first round pick Keoni Cavaco"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/twins-sign-first-round-pick-kevin-cavaco">Twins sign first round pick Keoni Cavaco</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy">Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices">AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction">Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/twins-sign-first-round-pick-kevin-cavaco">Twins sign first round pick Keoni Cavaco</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/doctors-seeing-uptick-in-allergic-asthma-cases-in-twin-cities-metro">Doctors seeing uptick in allergic asthma cases in Twin Cities metro</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/minneapolis-opens-new-public-housing-for-the-first-time-since-2010">Minneapolis opens new public housing for the first time since 2010</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8444"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412146505'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8247"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412146505'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412146505" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412146505" data-article-version="1.0">Brave like Gabe: Ex-Gopher runner battling cancer who inspired many passes away</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412146505" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Brave like Gabe: Ex-Gopher runner battling cancer who inspired many passes away&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/brave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away" data-title="Brave like Gabe: Ex-Gopher runner battling cancer who inspired many passes away" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/brave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away" addthis:title="Brave like Gabe: Ex-Gopher runner battling cancer who inspired many passes away"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412146505.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412146505");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412146505-285895544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412146505-285895544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412146505" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Former Gopher runner Gabriele Grunewald, whose fight against cancer inspired people worldwide, has passed away, according to her husband's Instagram post.</p><p>The 32-year-old professional runner and Olympic hopeful’s story prompted shoe company, Brooks Running, to <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/brave-like-gabe-runners-fight-with-cancer-inspires-documentary">make a documentary about her</a>. Around the world, people adopted the #BraveLikeGabe to show their support.</p><p>Sports Illustrated ran stories on her, and home improvement television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines took up her fight after a chance meeting in Central Park when Chip stopped her and asked her how to train for a marathon.</p><p>In recent weeks, Grunewald’s condition had worsened. Grunewald’s husband, Justin, posted on Instagram Tuesday night saying, "I can't wait until I see you again."</p><p>Kara Goucher, an Olympic runner and Duluth native, responded to Justin's post, saying Grunewald's legacy will live on.</p><p>"My heart breaks for you Justin," she wrote. "Thank you for sharing so much with us all. She will live on for us forever. And we are here for you and her family, for the long haul. She will never be far from you, but peacefully living in heaven."</p><p>The official Instagram for USA Track and Field shared their condolences to her family and friends.</p><p>"[Grunewald] embodied true determination, dedication and commitment to every facet of her life," read the post. "She will be remembered as one of the bravest athletes we knew. Her legacy lives on as she inspired a world of people. She will be missed."</p><p>Chip and Joanna Gaines will be <a href="https://magnolia.com/chipinchallenge/">matching donations to St. Jude's</a> until midnight Wednesday and will also be making that same donation to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation.</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byl2sW2ngOd/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byl2sW2ngOd/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byl2sW2ngOd/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byl2sW2ngOd/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">At 7:52 I said “I can’t wait until I get to see you again” to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife. @gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends. When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven. Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering. To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need 😪🙏🏻 #keeprunningonhope #bravelikegabe 📸 @pixelcrave 📷 @kohjiro_kinno</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/justingrunewald1/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Justin Grunewald</a> (@justingrunewald1) on <time datetime="2019-06-12T01:35:46+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jun 11, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT</time></p></div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story412146505 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story412146505 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-412146505",i="relatedHeadlines-412146505",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412146505'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy" title="Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cold_Spring_Springers_play_in_honor_of_l_0_7385599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cold_Spring_Springers_play_in_honor_of_l_0_7385599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cold_Spring_Springers_play_in_honor_of_l_0_7385599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cold_Spring_Springers_play_in_honor_of_l_0_7385599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cold_Spring_Springers_play_in_honor_of_l_0_7385599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In Cold Spring, Minn., the Springers Town Ball team plays with something missing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hobie Artigue, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In Cold Spring, Minnesota, the Springers Town Ball team plays with something missing.</p><p>That something, or someone in this case, is 10-year-old Bryce Holthaus, who passed away in September 2016.</p><p>By all accounts, Holthaus was a happy, normal kid. He served as the team’s batboy, but he was much more than that. He was the heartbeat of the Springers and was a welcomed member of the team each summer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices" title="AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/AG_Ellison__GOP_Sen__team_up_to_host_hea_0_7385669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/AG_Ellison__GOP_Sen__team_up_to_host_hea_0_7385669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/AG_Ellison__GOP_Sen__team_up_to_host_hea_0_7385669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/AG_Ellison__GOP_Sen__team_up_to_host_hea_0_7385669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/AG_Ellison__GOP_Sen__team_up_to_host_hea_0_7385669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A push to lower the cost of crucial medications is gaining new life after the measure was left out of the budget passed during the Minnesota legislature’s special session." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A push to lower the cost of crucial medications is gaining new life after the measure was left out of the budget passed during the Minnesota legislature’s special session.</p><p>Real people gathered to share real stories Tuesday night. The stories showed how high drug prices limit access to life-saving drugs.</p><p>Attorney General Keith Ellison teamed up with Republican State Sen. Scott Jensen, a family physician, for the public discussion in Chaska Tuesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction" title="Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Shelter_aims_to_give_mothers_in_need_a_p_0_7385282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Shelter_aims_to_give_mothers_in_need_a_p_0_7385282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Shelter_aims_to_give_mothers_in_need_a_p_0_7385282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Shelter_aims_to_give_mothers_in_need_a_p_0_7385282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Shelter_aims_to_give_mothers_in_need_a_p_0_7385282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For women in recovery that are mothers, there are few options. This woman is trying to change that." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minnesota mom is on a mission to help other women in the trenches of their addiction.</p><p>After essentially living on the streets, Kari Rutman is opening a new group home that will allow mothers to recover while still having their children live with them.</p><p>The group home, Risen Recovery, is set to officially open in Farmington at the end of June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cold-spring-springers-play-in-honor-of-late-bat-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/9%20P%20-%20COLD%20SPRINGS%20REMEMBERS%20BRYCE_00.00.34.05_1560300113780.png_7385241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bryce Holthaus remembered"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drugs generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="RisenRecovery.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-sign-first-round-pick-kevin-cavaco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Minnesota Twins)" title="Keoni Covaco"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twins sign first round pick Keoni Cavaco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412146505'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3662"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ag-ellison-gop-sen-team-up-to-host-hearing-about-mn-drug-prices" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/TZ-1A%20-%20DRUG%20PRICES_00.00.02.09_1560304160248.png_7385269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>AG Ellison, GOP Sen. team up to host hearing about MN drug prices</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/taste-of-the-vikings-a-chance-to-give-back" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TCO&#x20;Performance&#x20;Center&#x20;in&#x20;Eagan&#x20;was&#x20;the&#x20;host&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;annual&#x20;Taste&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Vikings&#x20;charity&#x20;event&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;raises&#x20;money&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x20;Foundation&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taste of the Vikings a chance to give back</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/risen-recovery-metro-mother-creates-home-for-other-women-battling-addiction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/239OC101.MXF_15.14.34.00_1560306625763_7385569_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Risen Recovery: Metro mother creates home for other women battling addiction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/08/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE_00.01.55.11_1507514438587_4302942_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brave like Gabe: Ex-Gopher runner battling cancer who inspired many passes away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-sign-first-round-pick-kevin-cavaco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/Keoni%20Covaco%20formatted_1560305190420.jpg_7385273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins sign first round pick Keoni Cavaco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412146505'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0893"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KMSP-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1641",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1641\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2129",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2129\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0893",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0893\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5859",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5859\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3619",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3619\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8247",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8247\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1868",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1868\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3662",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3662\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8444",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8444\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fbrave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559320488000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"11 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43980);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>