Matt Hendricks retires, takes on player development role with Wild By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 25 2019 04:21PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 04:19PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 04:24PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414688255-414688223" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Matt_Hendricks_takes_on_player_developme_0_7442853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414688255" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST PAUL (FOX 9)</strong> - After 11 seasons in the NHL, Matt Hendricks knew his playing career in hockey was probably coming to an end.</p><p>Hendricks signed with the Minnesota Wild last July and played in 22 games before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets. Between the two teams, Hendricks played in just 26 games last season and recorded three assists.</p><p>He retired from playing on Tuesday, but he still had his skates laced up and was on the ice at TRIA rink on Tuesday. The Wild named Hendricks the assistant director of player development. He'll work directly under Brad Bombardir, and his role is to help prospects get better in hopes of one day realizing their NHL dream.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">After 11 seasons, Matt Hendricks announced his retirement from the NHL. The Blaine native is staying with the <a href="https://twitter.com/mnwild?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mnwild</a> as the Assistant Director of Player Development under Brad Bombardir.<br> <br> "It's time for me to move on to the next phase." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNWild?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNWild</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RMHdAQ99h">pic.twitter.com/2RMHdAQ99h</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1143592348619890688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"I think any time for any player, any athlete, you get to a point in your career where it starts trickling into your mind what's next when this great game comes to an end," Hendricks said. "I wanted to stay in the game that I love so much. The opportunity, talking with Paul (Wild GM Paul Fenton), it came here in Minnesota first. It's very exciting to be able to do this in my home state and close to my family."</p><p>That was the biggest key of anything for Hendricks, who just turned 38 last week. He, his wife Kim and their kids, Lennon and Gunnar, live in Deephaven.</p><p>The new role lets Hendricks stay in hockey, though he said himself Tuesday he's not sure if he wants to be in coaching or management. He'll also have a chance to stay home and have more family time.</p><p>"I think they were really happy, especially the kids. Dad is going to be home more, so that was very important," Hendricks said.</p><p>Hendricks was a fifth-round draft choice by Nashville, No. 131 overall, in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He spent four years in the minor leagues after graduating from St. Cloud State and was 27 years old when he played his first NHL game with the Colorado Avalanche.</p><p>His 11 seasons included time with the Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Wild and Winnipeg Jets. In 607 career games, he recorded 54 goals and 62 assists.</p><p>He said Tuesday he would be happy to work for any of the organizations he played for. But Minnesota means a little more. He was a high school star in Blaine and won a state championship in 2000, and played four years at St. Cloud State University. He led the Huskies with 18 goals in the 2002-03 season, his junior year.</p><p>"To be in Minnesota is special, I grew up here and I learned to play here. It's a great feeling," Hendricks said.</p><p>He also thinks in his player development role, he can be a valuable asset to the young players the Wild bring in. He can relate to the players at Development Camp this week. He did his time in the minor leagues.</p><p>Hendricks knows some of the players are rookies just trying to get comfortable on the ice at the professional level. Others have been around and are fighting for an NHL future.</p><p>"It wasn't until almost 28 years old before I got my first game. I know what it's like to play in the minor leagues and have the dream, have the aspirations of playing in the NHL," Hendricks said. "I think that story will help these young guys believe in themselves a little bit more, believe that opportunity is still there. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins are 77 games into the 2019 season, and they’ve got the best winning percentage in the American League.</p><p>The Twins, at 50-27 (.649) are second in Major League Baseball in win percentage only to the L.A. Dodgers, who are 54-25 (.684). Yet there is mild concern among Twins fans after the Cleveland Indians swept the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.</p><p>What was once an 11.5 game lead in the AL Central for the Twins is now eight games, and could dip to 7.5 if the Indians beat the Royals Monday night. The Indians are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and trying to stay relevant in the AL Central race as long as they can.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/roman-metanire-selected-to-mls-all-star-game" title="Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game" data-articleId="414464506" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MNUFC is gaining confidence as it moves through the U.S. Open Cup" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota United is in the thick of its 2019 season and on Monday, announced one of their top defenders will represent them in the MLS All-Star Game.</p><p>Romain Metanire is having a standout season for the Loons. He’s the team leader in assists with six, and late next month, he’ll represent the Loons as an All-Star. His six assists are in 14 appearances, and he’s currently on a three-game point streak as the Loons have won their last two matches.</p><p>“I think everybody’s delighted for him because at the end of the day, he’s deserved it with his performances. Not only is he a top player, he’s a top guy as well so everybody will be delighted for him,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-women-s-team-tentatively-agree-to-mediate-lawsuit" title="U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit" data-articleId="414418332" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Soccer and players for the women's national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.</p><p>The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women's World Cup.</p><p>"Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs," defender Kelley O'Hara said Saturday. "This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven't paid any mind on anything that's been going on. 