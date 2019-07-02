< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jordan Murphy embracing Summer League with Wolves By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 02 2019 01:58PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 01:55PM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 02:00PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415899267-415898069" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415899267" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - For at least one game last year in college, Jordan Murphy and Jaylen Nowell were opponents.</p><p>The University of Minnesota men's basketball team was facing Washington in the last game of the Vancouver Showcase. Nowell had the better offensive performance with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and grabbed four rebounds.</p><p>Murphy, who graduated from Minnesota and finished his Gophers' career as the school's leading rebounder and top five in scoring, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Most importantly, he got a key neutral court win over the Huskies that went on Minnesota's resume as coach Richard Pitino led the Gophers to their second NCAA Tournament in three years.</p><p>For the time being, Nowell and Murphy are Timberwolves' teammates. The Wolves drafted Nowell with the No. 43 pick in the second round, and signed Murphy as an undrafted college free agent. Spend a few minutes around Nowell, and you find out quickly he hates to lose. Especially on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Gabe Kalscheur, who may have taken an extra step or two to get the shot off.</p><p>"Well you know what happened in that game out in Vancouver. We were just talking about that. He even said ‘the guy traveled.' But we took that L, we was real mad about that one," Nowell said Monday.</p><p>The Wolves are hosting minicamp this week before heading off to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Nowell is the only current draft pick participating. Jarrett Culver is technically not yet on the roster and can't officially be added until July 6, when the trade for the No. 6 pick can become official.</p><p>Nowell, Murphy and nine other undrafted college free agents are starting their professional careers this week. They're hoping to get noticed by a coaching staff, even if it ends up not sticking with the Timberwolves.</p><p>Murphy traded his Maroon and Gold No. 3 in for a blue and white No. 14 Wolves jersey this week. He had options after not being selected in the NBA Draft, but decided he wanted to remain in the Twin Cities at the start.</p><p>"I think it's the familiarity I had. I had a couple other offers, but this is where I wanted to be at the end of the day," Murphy said.</p><p>Nowell isn't guaranteed a roster spot when the Wolves get closer to training camp and the season, but his role is probably a little more defined. The Pac-12 Player of the Year shot 44 percent from the perimeter last season.</p><p>The Wolves finished 23rd in the NBA last season with about 10 three-pointers made per game. They finished 20th in three-point percentage at 35.1 percent.</p><p>Nowell grew up on the south side of Seattle, watching players like Brandon Roy and Jamal Crawford. He competed against Dejounte Murray, now with the San Antonio Spurs. He'll take his competitive edge to Las Vegas with the Wolves.</p><p>"Playing with those guys and seeing them as they grew up, it's always competitive so every time you step on the court, you've got to give it your all or you're going to get embarrassed," Nowell said.</p><p>Murphy's path is far less certain, but he's not going to let it stop him from doing everything he can to earn a job. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection and will go down as one of the all-time greats in the Gophers' program.</p><p>Pitino said on Senior Night that Murphy's jersey, one day, will hang in the Williams Arena rafters. For now, he just wants to keep playing basketball. That opportunity is what the NBA Summer League is all about.</p><p>"I look at it as a great opportunity for myself just to showcase what I can do. Showcase that my game can really fit any type of system," Murphy said. "Just making sure I play with my teammates and be a team player all around."</p><p>Murphy knows the challenge that lies ahead, being an undersized forward by NBA standards. He's put a lot of work into his shot and ball-handling in the hopes it'll show on the court in a live game situation. It's involved a lot of early mornings and late nights in the gym, which is nothing new for Murphy.</p><p>Both Murphy and Nowell agree that it starts with getting a chance.</p><p>"I'm just coming out and looking for just opportunities. More Sports Stories

Twins players mourn loss of Angels pitcher
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:18PM CDT

Minnesota Twins players are mourning the loss of Los Angeles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room Monday. He was 27 years old.

The Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers, but the game was postponed.

Skaggs shared a special bond with several Twins players. He's a good friend of Twins pitcher Mike Morin. Back in May, the two visited Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul when the Angels were in town. Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:41PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:45PM CDT

Scoring goals is fun. Winning games is fun. Combine the two, and Minnesota United is having an absolute blast the last three weeks.

The Loons, if you include a recent friendly, have won their last four matches. They've out-scored opponents by a combined 17-5 during that stretch. They're also in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup, which is unfamiliar territory for Minnesota United. It's the farthest they've ever gone in the tournament.

A team that once struggled to score goals earlier this season is now taking advantage of their opportunities when they get them.

Timberwolves announce NBA Summer League roster
Posted Jul 01 2019 02:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:34PM CDT

The Minnesota Timberwolves are working to add talent to the roster in free agency, but they're also getting ready to head to the NBA Summer League.

The Wolves announced their roster for the league, which starts Friday in Las Vegas against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It includes at least a few familiar faces.

One of them is former University of Minnesota star forward Jordan Murphy. He was named First Team All-Big Ten this past season and finished his career as the Gophers' all-time leading rebounder. 