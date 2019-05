- The Gophers Softball team is now 2-0 in its NCAA Regional after a dramatic walk-off win over Georgia Saturday afternoon.

The team first bested North Dakota St. Friday night before turning their attention to the Bulldogs Saturday. The game was locked at 0-0 until Georgia took a late 1-0 lead. The Gophers tied the game in the 7th inning and then won in an extra inning walk-off off the bat of Hope Brander.

All we needed was a little Hope to make it to Championship Sunday. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rtnhLnbAwA — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) May 18, 2019

Their opponent in the regional final has not yet been determined with more games scheduled Saturday night.

The regional final will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday.