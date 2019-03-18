< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2F-scarves-up-united-ready-to-open-allianz-field width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395611346" data-article-version="1.0">'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field</h1> </header> data-article-id="395611346" data-article-version="1.0">'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-395611346" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title='Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/-scarves-up-united-ready-to-open-allianz-field" data-title="'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/-scarves-up-united-ready-to-open-allianz-field" addthis:title="'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395611346");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-395611346-395612423"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>The Minnesota United is getting ready to debut Allianz Field on April 13.</figcaption> </figure> </aside>
<div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By Jeff Wald, FOX 9</div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395611346" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST PAUL (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota United couldn’t be more ready to play its first game in its new stadium, but that will have to wait for nearly another month.</p><p>The Loons will debut Allianz Field on Saturday, April 13, against New York City FC. It helps that they’re off to a 2-1 start, with road wins at Vancouver and San Jose.</p><p>Minnesota United doesn’t play again until March 30 at the New England Revolution.</p><p>But on Monday, it was a celebration of soccer as several dignitaries were in the Twin Cities to celebrate a “Scarf Raising” ceremony for the upcoming opening of Allianz Field. The big names included St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Minnesota United Managing Partner Bill McGuire.</p><p>If the goal of Allianz Field is to capture the Twin Cities soccer community, mission accomplished. It’ll hold 19,400 soccer fans on a daily basis, and feature 17 different types of seating and service offerings.</p><p>“We wanted to establish a top-tier professional soccer team, build a stadium that was a great stadium,” McGuire said. “One that was built for the fans and the sport, and reflected the great things about our community.”</p><p>Allianz Field features four premium hospitality clubs, bike parking for 400 and most importantly, fans are as close as 17 feet from the pitch and never more than 125 feet away from the action. The field itself is also completely natural grass.</p><p>It’s a dream come true for the die-hard soccer fans, and there are a lot of them in Minnesota. Minnesota United tickets are hard to come by this summer.</p><p>“I think what’s the most unique about Allianz Field is the character of the club and the character of the community is built right into the stadium,” Garber said.</p><p>It’s the 20th new stadium for MLS, but the most up-to-date of any in the country. Allianz Field cost $250 million to build, which came 100 percent from private funding.</p><p>One of the more jaw-dropping pieces of the stadium is its 22x116-foot video board. The stadium also features 1,700 LED lights that are embedded into the exterior.</p><p>The atmosphere will be electric, and it will be tough for opponents to come into Allianz Field and get three points. Minnesota United started as a franchise in 2013 and spent the last two seasons at TCF Bank Stadium while the new stadium was being built.</p><p>For the United, there will truly be no place like home.</p><p>“To my eye even empty, it’s an aesthetically beautiful building. Just a piece of architecture, I think it’s stunning,” McGuire said. “The flow, the steel, the lights, all these things reflect Minnesota. It’s just a great facility, it’s made for the sport. It’s made for the fans, it puts all of the people right on top of that field.”</p><p>New York City FC will find that out in about three weeks. After that, the L.A. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>By the numbers: Gophers vs. Louisville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the second time in three years, the University of Minnesota is headed to the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>The Gophers (21-13) learned their seed, destination and opponent on Selection Sunday. They’re the No. 10 seed in the East Region, and they’ll face No. 7-seeded Louisville at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>The winner gets the Michigan State/Bradley winner on Saturday for a trip to the Sweet 16.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/-scarves-up-united-ready-to-open-allianz-field" title="'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/allianz%20field_1552953775499.png_6906178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Scarves Up:' United ready to open Allianz Field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 06:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota United couldn’t be more ready to play its first game in its new stadium, but that will have to wait for nearly another month.</p><p>The Loons will debut Allianz Field on Saturday, April 13, against New York City FC. It helps that they’re off to a 2-1 start, with road wins at Vancouver and San Jose.</p><p>Minnesota United doesn’t play again until March 30 at the New England Revolution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-bring-back-rb-ameer-abdullah" title="Vikings bring back RB Ameer Abdullah" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/GettyImages-1074672428_1552942526236_6904313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/GettyImages-1074672428_1552942526236_6904313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Vikings bring back RB Ameer Abdullah"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/GettyImages-1074672428_1552942526236_6904313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/GettyImages-1074672428_1552942526236_6904313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Vikings bring back RB Ameer Abdullah"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings bring back RB Ameer Abdullah</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 03:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ameer Abdullah is returning to the Minnesota Vikings to provide some running back depth and return speed on special teams.</p><p>The Vikings announced Monday they’ve signed Abdullah for the 2019 season. He was the Vikings’ primary kick returner for the final seven games last season. He had 258 yards on 10 returns, including a long of 33 yards.</p><p>Abdullah has played in 42 career games with 22 starts. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> href="/news/push-for-emergency-insulin-legislation-may-stall-in-republican-controlled-senate"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/9%20P%20-%20EMERGENCY%20INSULIN%20ACT_00.01.48.26_1552962240653.png_6907416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - EMERGENCY INSULIN ACT_00.01.48.26_1552962240653.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Push for emergency insulin legislation may stall in Republican-controlled Senate</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/lakeville-south-north-at-odds-over-new-sports-dome"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/3-18%20Lakeville%20Dome%20Drama%20TZ%20SOT%20VO_KMSP03e9_186.mp4_00.00.25.23_1552962392322.png_6907606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="3-18 Lakeville Dome Drama TZ SOT VO_KMSP03e9_186.mp4_00.00.25.23_1552962392322.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lakeville South & North at odds over new sports dome</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/-she-did-not-deserve-that-woman-injured-in-st-paul-hit-and-run-passes-away"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="woman killed in st paul hit and run_1552960787779.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'She did not deserve that': Woman injured in St. Paul hit-and-run passes away</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nonprofit-offers-mental-health-resources-to-service-industry"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/9%20P%20-%20FREY%20ON%20CONSELING%20FOR%20RESTAURANTS_00.00.49.06_1552959886827.png_6907383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - FREY ON CONSELING FOR RESTAURANTS_00.00.49.06_1552959886827.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nonprofit offers mental health resources to service industry workers</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/16/hands%20free%20cell%20phone%20driving%20bill_1489717891149_2895341_ver1.0_320_180.JPG"> </div> <h3>Hands-free driving bill passes Minnesota House</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/lakeville-south-north-at-odds-over-new-sports-dome" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/3-18%20Lakeville%20Dome%20Drama%20TZ%20SOT%20VO_KMSP03e9_186.mp4_00.00.25.23_1552962392322.png_6907606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Lakeville South & North at odds over new sports dome</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/after-6-decades-penn-cycle-closes-twin-cities-locations" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20PENN%20CYCLE%20_00.00.01.12_1552961606414.png_6907395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>After 6 decades, Penn Cycle closes its doors</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/-she-did-not-deserve-that-woman-injured-in-st-paul-hit-and-run-passes-away" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>'She did not deserve that': Woman injured in St. Paul hit-and-run passes away</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 