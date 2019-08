- One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a home in Bloomington, Minnesota late Sunday night.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, at 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10200 block of Quebec Avenue on a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the woman’s death. He is being held on a charge of probable cause second-degree homicide.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.