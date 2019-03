- The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman, who went missing after refusing to board a plane at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last month.

Muzeyyan Ayan, 47, is originally from Turkey, but has been living in Eau Claire for the past five years. Her brother was going to help her move back to Turkey because her daughters could no longer care for her. However, instead of boarding the plane, Ayan refused to go and left the airport.

Ayan was captured on surveillance camera at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 taking the southbound light rail train at the airport toward the Mall of America.

She has not been heard from since. Authorities are concerned due to her health concerns. Her family does not believe she has a working cell phone or cash.

Officials are asking people to check shelters, hotels and hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.