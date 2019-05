- A woman has died after a stabbing Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue. Officers provided aid to the woman, who was then transported to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who has information is urged to reach out to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota or leave a tip electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Anyone providing a tip that leads to the arrest and a conviction of someone in this crime may be eligible for a financial reward.