<!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story409610404" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409610404" data-article-version="1.0">Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead</h1> </header> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/10-P-ISLE%20ROYALE%20WOLF%20WEEK_KMSPc63c_146.mxf_00.01.51.17_1528390418396.png_5639395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409610404" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - A wolf that was moved from Canada to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan was found dead, officials announced Wednesday.</p><p>According to the National Park Service, the black-coated male's body was found in a swampy area at the southwestern end of the Lake Superior wilderness island.</p><p>This winter, several wolves were brought <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/4-canadian-wolves-relocated-to-isle-royale-on-lake-superior">from Minnesota to Isle Royale</a> in an effort to restore predation to the island’s ecosystem. </p><p>Wolves are not native to Isle Royale. Scientists believe ice bridges that formed on the lake in the winter helped the first wolves to find the island more than 75 years ago. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tropical_bird_spotted_in_western_Minneso_0_7325146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tropical_bird_spotted_in_western_Minneso_0_7325146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tropical_bird_spotted_in_western_Minneso_0_7325146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tropical_bird_spotted_in_western_Minneso_0_7325146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tropical_bird_spotted_in_western_Minneso_0_7325146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tropical bird appears to be a long way from home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical bird spotted in western Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical bird appears to be a long way from home.</p><p>FOX 9 viewer Carol Bauer spotted a Scarlet Ibis in the western side of the state in Johnson, Minnesota. </p><p>The Scarlet Ibis, a bright orange bird, is typically found in South America or the Caribbean. When Bauer first saw the bird, she thought it may have escaped from the Minnesota Zoo.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-suspect-stabbed-woman-to-death-after-argument-on-hennepin-ave" title="Charges: Suspect stabbed woman to death after argument on Hennepin Ave." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/stabbing_1559084341181_7320100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Suspect stabbed woman to death after argument on Hennepin Ave.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 39-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing another woman in Minneapolis’ theater district Saturday night.</p><p>According to criminal charges filed in Hennepin County District Court, Shermeika Nacole Franklin faces the charges after 42-year-old Mesheka Octavious Willis died of injuries after sustaining a stab wound.</p><p>Witnesses at the scene near 810 Hennepin Avenue South reported seeing the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from her upper left chest area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-health-officials-unveil-end-hiv-plan" title="Minnesota health officials unveil 'END HIV' plan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, particles in purple, cause the disease AIDS. (CDC/ Dr. A. Harrison; Dr. P. Feorino)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota health officials unveil 'END HIV' plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials unveiled a new strategy aimed at ending HIV in Minnesota.</p><p>Announced Wednesday, END HIV MN is a comprehensive strategy that addresses the social and structural barriers to HIV prevention, testing and treatment.</p><p>AIDS was first identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1982. Three decades later, Minnesota sees around 300 new cases every year of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. 