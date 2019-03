- Crews are already preparing for the Final Four in Minneapolis, and much of the action will be found on Nicollet Mall.

With their selection Sunday night, the Gophers will make their 11th tournament appearance, hoping to make it back to U.S. Bank Stadium in two-and-a-half weeks.

The NCAA tweeted a photo of what the court will look like, though it won’t be installed until the end of the month.

“It’s definitely getting to be game time here in downtown Minneapolis,” said Cydni Bickerstaff with the Minneapolis Organizing Committee.

Along Nicollet, you can see plenty of signs of the madness to come; between 8th and 12th, the street will be an open to the public party. The Convention Center will also host a variety of events, and Katy Perry will perform at the Armory. Meanwhile, U.S. Bank Stadium will have free admission Friday.

“We’ll have a 10-story ferris wheel and a live performance stage. There is something for everyone at the Tip Off Tailgate,” Bickerstaff said.

While it’s cautious excitement for the Gophers this week, the dance is only beginning for Minneapolis.

“At this point, I would say [it’s] going to be fun to pay attention and see Nicollet Mall be jazzed up,” said Sam Black.