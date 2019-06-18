< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wingwalker Donut Flight dropped from Fair's New Food list over plastic syringes Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
Wingwalker Donut Flight at The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section. Posted Jul 12 2019 11:31AM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 11:41AM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - Following an outcry over plastic waste, the Minnesota State Fair is dropping the Wingwalker Donut Flight from its Official New Food List, according to a statement.</p> <p>As announced in June, an order of the Wingwalker Donut Flight would come with three plastic syringes to inject donut holes with Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam. After the Fair released the list, officials began to receive feedback about the environmental concerns over the syringes.</p> <p>In a statement Friday, the Fair announced the Wingwalker Donut Flight will no longer be included on the Official New Food List. The donut flight will be still be on The Hangar's menu. Instead of syringes, it will be served on a compostable tray with areas to dunk the donuts into the flavors.</p> <p>"While we continue to work out final details in the weeks leading up to the fair, The Hangar and the State Fair look forward to furthering our sustainability efforts in the future," read the statement.</p> <p>In the Wingwalker's place, The Hangar is adding a new food item to the official list: The Tailspin. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-home-of-jayme-closs-going-up-for-sale" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/closs%20home_1562945448536.jpg_7517889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former home of Jayme Closs going up for sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-memorial-health-air-care-resuming-operations-after-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Memorial Health Air Care resuming operations after deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-major-water-damage-at-stearns-county-jail-after-inmate-breaks-sprinkler-head" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/jail%20flood_Stearns%20County%20Jail_1562939840694.jpg_7517909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Stearns&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Major' water damage at Stearns County Jail after inmate breaks sprinkler head</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/united-states-secretary-of-labor-alexander-acosta-stepping-down-trump-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Labor&#x20;Alex&#x20;Acosta&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;July&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Labor&#x20;Department&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>United States Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta stepping down, Trump says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snake-goes-on-the-loose-in-coon-rapids-police-squad-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/snake_Coon%20Rapids_1562937297434.jpg_7517479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/snake_Coon%20Rapids_1562937297434.jpg_7517479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/snake_Coon%20Rapids_1562937297434.jpg_7517479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/snake_Coon%20Rapids_1562937297434.jpg_7517479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/snake_Coon%20Rapids_1562937297434.jpg_7517479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Coon&#x20;Rapids&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snake goes on the loose in Coon Rapids police squad car</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 