<div class="journal-content-article">  story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411243838" data-article-version="1.0">White Bear Lake track star keeps running while keeping diabetes in check</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411243838" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=White Bear Lake track star keeps running while keeping diabetes in check&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/white-bear-lake-runners-diabetes-diagnosis-doesnt-keep-him-off-the-track" data-title="White Bear Lake track star keeps running while keeping diabetes in check" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/white-bear-lake-runners-diabetes-diagnosis-doesnt-keep-him-off-the-track" addthis:title="White Bear Lake track star keeps running while keeping diabetes in check"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411243838.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411243838");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411243838-411243813"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411243838-411243813" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7P%20DIABETIC%20RUNNER%20GOES%20TO%20STATE%20_00.01.09.25_1559860816220.png_7361176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411243838" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Some members of the White Bear Lake High School relay team are competing in the state track meet Friday at Hamline University. They’ve got a great team but one of the team's key runners has overcome some big medical challenges to get to where they’re going.</p> <p>Adam Bear's life changed a few years back with a medical diagnosis but he said no excuses. Bear is runner with a will of steel and the feet of mercury and it’s why he anchors his four-by-four relay team at White Bear Lake High School.</p> <p>“Once at sections, we finally clicked and a pretty fast time and qualified for state,” he explains.</p> <p>But as all runners battle the clock, Adam battles something else. He says, “I was diagnosed in December of fifth grade, so I think I was about 9 or so.”</p> <p>The diagnosis was Type 1 diabetes. He wears a continuous glucose monitor on his abdomen that coordinates with an insulin pump to keep him alive. He admits, it’s a challenge.</p> <p>“It is,” Adam tells us. “Not many people realize, not necessarily, what I’m going through every day, or on race days to make sure that I can perform at my best.”</p> <p>None of that is lost on his coach. “And it’s the best part of my day to come over here and watch him lead other kids to greatness,” said David Percival, White Bear Lake track coach.</p> <p>Especially knowing nothing holds him back... “It’s one of those things that if let it hold you back, it always will hold you back. But if you say it’s no big deal, you can overcome it like anything else.”</p> <p>“And the cool part about it is, I think, even with what he’s wrestling with and monitoring day-in and day-out, he still finds a way to succeed and lead and it’s exciting,” the coach adds.</p> <p>With it, a message for anyone battling type one diabetes: “Just go for it," says Adam. "You have nothing to lose and you can’t let it hold you back or you’re not going to every experience anything that you love to do.”</p> <p>The White Bear Lake relay team competes Friday afternoon at the state meet. Adam says in order to win they need to run close to 3:21 or 3:22. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/after-son-dies-in-drive-by-shooting-richfield-parents-renew-efforts-to-find-killer" title="After son dies in drive-by shooting, Richfield parents renew efforts to find killer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After son dies in drive-by shooting, Richfield parents renew efforts to find killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly two years after their son was gunned down, two Richfield parents are renewing efforts to find the people responsible for the deadly shooting.</p><p>24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Richfield back in 2017 and this week, his parents are taking to the streets in search of answers.</p><p>The public plea comes during Gun Violence Awareness Month. O’Shaughnessy’s parents are using the platform to bring attention to their son’s case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/canadian-teen-driver-blames-speeding-on-too-many-hot-wings-" title="Canadian teen driver blames speeding on 'too many hot wings'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Canadian teen driver blames speeding on 'too many hot wings'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This Canadian teen is probably feeling pretty sorry after this encounter with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.</p><p>A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba pulled over the 16-year-old driver, who was going 170 kmh (about 105 mph) in a red Camaro.</p><p>The excuse?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-vietnam-veteran-walks-in-the-footsteps-of-the-greatest-generation" title="Local Vietnam veteran walks in the footsteps of the Greatest Generation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jerry Kyser" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local Vietnam veteran walks in the footsteps of the Greatest Generation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vietnam veteran Jerry Kyser’s current assignment is to help get local World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials made in their honor through Honor Flight Twin Cities .</p><p>“I’m deeply embedded with these men that go on these Honor Flights,” Kyser said sitting in his home office decorated with the medals and artifacts of his family’s military heritage.</p><p>Earlier this week, Kyser returned from a 2,000-mile European tour that made stops along several WWII battlefields. His tour group of veterans stopped at Omaha Beach in Normandy on Memorial Day. Seventy-five years ago Tuesday, thousands of Americans and their allies helped save the world during the D-Day Invasion on those beaches.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-drug-czar-visits-twin-cities-after-historic-spike-in-overdoses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/James%20Carroll_GETTY_1559853013395.jpg_7360617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Getty Images)" title="James Carroll_GETTY"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Drug Czar visits Twin Cities after historic spike in overdoses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-to-host-clemson-in-accbig-ten-challenge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/27/richard%20pitino_1551309613536.png_6832800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Richard Pitino previews Gophers at Northwestern." title="richard pitino_1551309613536.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/accident-at-west-point-training-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One West Point cadet was killed, others injured when their 5-ton truck overturned during summer training, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One cadet killed, many injured in West Point training rollover</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-son-dies-in-drive-by-shooting-richfield-parents-renew-efforts-to-find-killer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>After son dies in drive-by shooting, Richfield parents renew efforts to find killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-teen-driver-blames-speeding-on-too-many-hot-wings-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Royal&#x20;Canadian&#x20;Mounted&#x20;Police&#x20;in&#x20;Manitoba" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canadian teen driver blames speeding on 'too many hot wings'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-vietnam-veteran-walks-in-the-footsteps-of-the-greatest-generation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jerry&#x20;Kyser" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local Vietnam veteran walks in the footsteps of the Greatest Generation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lewiston-school-district-employee-arrested-on-campus-facing-potential-child-porn-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lewiston school district employee arrested on campus, facing potential child porn charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ryan-saunders-wife-welcome-baby-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Timberwolves&#x20;head&#x20;coach&#x20;Ryan&#x20;Saunders&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;welcomed&#x20;a&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x20;Thursday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;Lucas&#x20;Phillip&#x20;Saunders&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, wife welcome baby boy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 